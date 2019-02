There will be a memorial service Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, for Dr. Electa Campbell Wiley, Jan. 14, 1919-Feb 17, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. at Hicks Funeral Home, 407 S. Hazel, Hope.

Dr. Wiley was born near Nashville and became a noted educator — her teaching career included Southern University, New Orleans; Arkansas AM&N, and Southern University-Shreveport.

The family will dedicate a nature trail on their property east of Nashville and the public is invited.

