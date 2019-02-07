Obituary: David Leslie, 69, of Texarkana

Mr. David Clinton Leslie, age 69, of Texarkana, Ark., died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at his residence.

Mr. Leslie was born March 14, 1949, in Nashville, Ark. He was a retired aircraft mechanic, owner of Leslie Aviation located at the Texarkana Regional Airport, instructor of aircraft maintenance at SAU-Tech, and member of Shiloh Memorial Baptist Church of Texarkana, Ark.

Survivors include: his wife, Marcell Summerlin Leslie; children, Angela, Clint, and Chris (Amy) Leslie of Texarkana, Ark.; sister, Floy (Curt) Saville of Lincoln, Neb.; sister-in-law, Barb Leslie of Pocatello, Ida.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Todd Reed officiating. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Bingen, Ark.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Friday.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Memorial Baptist Church, 9143 Highway 82, Texarkana, AR 71854.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

