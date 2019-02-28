Obituary: Bobby Garney of Cabot

Bobby Garney, Pharm. D. of Cabot, left to be with his Lord on Feb. 21, 2019. Bob served his fellow man as a pharmacist for over 50 years. At one time, he owned and operated Foreman City Drug in Foreman. He came to Little Rock from John Peter Smith Hospital of Fort Worth, Texas, and was engaged in hospital pharmacy at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Little Rock. This is where he met his wife of 21 years, Margaret. He also had many acquaintances and friends at Pinnacle Pointe Hospital in Little Rock. Bob was a history buff, but his love was pharmacy and he regularly met with a group of retired pharmacists for breakfast. He participated in Bible Study Fellowship with an evening men’s group in Little Rock and was a member of Central Baptist Church in North Little Rock, Ark.

Bob was a 1959 graduate of Dierks High School in Dierks, Ark., attended Henderson State Teachers College and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1964. Bob earned his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1967. In 1999, Bob went on to receive a Doctor Pharmacy degree.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ovie Wilburn Garney and Clara Eudy Garney. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; son, Bryan Scott (Silvia) Garney of Crystal Lake, Ill.; two grandchildren, Isabel and Matthew Garney; a sister, Deanie (Mel) Wilson of Hot Springs; nephew, Mark (Natalie) Wilson of Wynnewood, Penn.; great nephews, Max, Luke and Benjamin Wilson; step-daughter, Robin (Carl) Budelsky of Indianapolis, Ind.; brother-in-law, Jim Rowe of St Louis, Mo.; sister-in-law, Elaine (Rob) Sheahan of St. Louis, Mo.

A visitation and funeral services were at Central Baptist Church, 5200 Fairway Ave., North Little Rock on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. A viewing will begin at 1:00 p.m. and the funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Highway 89 and 321, Cabot, Ark. The family suggests memorials be made in Bob’s name to the Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or to a cancer charity of your choice. Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816.

