Obituary: Blake Self, 70, of Kirby

Blake Self, age 70, of Kirby, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1948, in Kirby, the son of Alton Self and Victoria Amilee Logan Self. On Aug. 26, 1967, he married Kay Dunlap. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Gregg Self.

Blake was a lifelong follower of Christ and currently served as an elder at the Delight Church of Christ. A 1966 graduate of Kirby High School, Blake attended Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. He was employed with Weyerhaeuser for over thirty years where he was the information technology director. Blake impacted young lives as he coached little league baseball in De Queen and served as president of the Kirby School Board for many years. Also while living in De Queen, Blake enjoyed playing golf and served as the president of De Queen Country Club. He enjoyed deer management and hunting with his sons, and for the last seven years, Blake enjoyed working, planting and maintaining a fifteen acre wildlife habitat food plot assisted by his grandson. He enjoyed mowing his yard, growing roses and was always ready for his next project. Blake was devoted to his family and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by: wife, Kay Self of Kirby; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Shane Self of Magnolia and Chris and Dianna Self of Kirby; three grandsons, Dustin Martin and his wife Yoko, of San Diego, Calif., Steven Self of Batesville, Miss., and Jon Self of Kirby; two great-grandchildren, Kaila Martin and Noah Martin; one sister and brother-in-law, Dee and Jerry Mack of Kirby; and several nieces and nephews and a host of wonderful friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, with E. J. Johnson officiating.

Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include men from Kirby Church of Christ and Delight Church of Christ.

Memorials may be made to People of Pike County in Need Fund, c/o Delight Church of Christ, 23 Hwy 19 South, Delight, AR 71940.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

