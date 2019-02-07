Mine Creek Revelations by Louie Graves: Let’s Fly. Let’s Fly

OH, THE IRONY. Back in July last year, a young genius broke into a parked jetliner at the Texarkana airport for the very best of reasons.

He wanted to fly the airplane to Chicago to attend a rap concert. A rap concert with the word ‘Famous’ in the artist’s name. Honest, he’s famous. Honest, someone calls this art.

The young genius got into a parked twin-jet aircraft but (luckily) didn’t have much luck getting it started and airborne before police arrived.

He told officers that he didn’t think it would be difficult to pilot the aircraft and land at Chicago. It’s just pushing and pulling levers, the young genius explained to the thick-headed police. Also, Chicago is just up there somewhere north of here.

The police, and the courts, weren’t impressed by his spirit of adventure.

Young genius pleaded guilty to commercial burglary and attempted theft of property. He got off light, in my opinion. He was sentenced to two five-year concurrent probation terms and a fine of $1,000. And he is forbidden from setting foot in the Texarkana airport for five years.

That’s not the end of the story.

A few days passed after his trial and this story hit the nation’s newswires.

And our young pilot genius then got an offer from the rapper — obviously another genius — who said he would sponsor a trip to California for the young pilot genius. Treat him to a concert. Take him shopping. Put him up in the ‘finest’ hotel. Stuff like that. This rapper is so famous I won’t even mention his famous name here.

Not. So. Fast.

The pilot genius can’t go because he’s on probation and owes a $1,000 fine. People on probation don’t get to travel. And they don’t get off probation until all fines are paid.

Ok, the rapper genius said. I’ve got plenty of money because other geniuses actually pay me money to perform my inspirational art, so I’ll pay his fine and THEN I’ll bring him to California and treat him like royalty, and get lots of publicity.

Not. So. Fast.

The prosecutor says that if pilot genius is allowed to go to the concert he would, in effect, be rewarded for his crime. The prosecutor says she will protest to the judge. Says that if the pilot genius is allowed to go it would send a bad message to other little darlings.

I’m sure pilot genius and rapper genius will think they are being treated unfairly. I’ll keep you posted.

FOR ART’S SAKE. When he was a young man, Michaelangelolololo hammered and chiseled and coaxed so many statues out of giant blocks of hard stone that later in life his hands were obviously swollen and in perpetual pain.

He suffered from what we now know as ‘osteoarthritis.’

His affliction has been discovered hundreds of years later by experts who examined his paintings closely and were apparently able to detect tiny changes in style due to the condition of his hands which limited their dexterity.

They were also able to note subtle tell-tale clues of his hands in paintings of him done by other artists of the day. This is also a tribute to the powers of observation and the remarkable skill of those other artists.

Still, Michaelangelololo was able to paint masterpieces such as the Sistine Chapel by mentally overcoming the ache in his hands.

One article says that later in life, he couldn’t even write letters. Friends would write for him. He would merely attach his signature to the letters.

And still he worked. He was seen hammering stone up until three weeks before his death at age 89. That was Feb, 18, 1564, and no one knew much about osteoarthritis then.

There were certainly not many television commercials about osteoarthritis, osteoarthritis cures, or lawyer firms who were willing to sue anyone for persons who had contracted osteoarthritis because of sculpting and painting. “It costs you nothing because if we don’t win your case, we don’t get a dime.”

STUFF I LOVE. Found in the Western Sahara in Africa, many strange stone constructions hundreds of thousands of years old, according to an article in LiveScience. I shoulda been an archeologist. Maybe an archeologist-pilot genius. I could steal an airplane and fly to Africa.

THINGS I LEARNED from opening (and believing) email: “What if my dog only brings back my ball because he thinks I like throwing it?”

WORD GAMES. Another set of twins: Rank and File. They’re the backbone of the company and they’re unionized.

HE SAID: “The beginnings and ends of shadow lie between the light and darkness and may be infinitely diminished and infinitely increased. Shadow is the means by which bodies display their form. The forms of bodies could not be understood in detail but for shadow.” Leonardo da Vinci, Italian artist and inventor

SHE SAID: “The greatest development is achieved during the first years of life, and therefore it is then that the greatest care should be taken. If this is done, then the child does not become a burden; he will reveal himself as the greatest marvel of nature.” Maria Montessori, educator

SWEET DREAMS, Baby

