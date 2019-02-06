Obituary: Jerry Wayne Parker, 79, of Murfreesboro

Jerry Wayne Parker, age 71 passed away Friday, January 25, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas. He was born December 13, 1947 in Hot springs, Arkansas to the late Ruby Johnson Parker and Leo Jefferson Parker.

He is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Lucille Davis.

Mr. Jerry is a retiree from Southern Refrigerator. His favorite times were spent loving his grandchildren and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Rena (Sandy) Bryant Parker of Murfreesboro; two sons, Jeff Parker of Murfreesboro, Bobby Parker of Murfreesboro; one daughter, Stacy Parker Collins and husband Richard of Murfreesboro; eight grandchildren, Andrew Parker, Kailee Parker, Cole Lowery, Ryan Collins, Kort Parker, Noah Collins, Grace Collins, Dallas Collins, (Jerry was known by “Hunny” to them) , adopted grandchild, Collin Lee and a host a nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation was held on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Graveside service were held on Monday, January 28, 2019 at Pike City Cemetery with Bro. Robert Brooks officiating, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

