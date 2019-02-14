Highway 32 across Millwood Lake to be closed Feb. 17 for inspection

Highway 32 across Millwood Lake will close at 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 while the sluice gate conduits at the base of the spillway are inspected.

During the inspection, a crane and other heavy equipment will block the bridge across the spillway.

Because of safety concerns no access will be allowed to the River Run West and East parks to include the campground, boat launch ramp and bank during the closure.

The closure has been coordinated with local emergency and law enforcement agencies. Officials from the Army Corps of Engineers Millwood Project Office said they regret any inconvenience this may cause. They ask motorists to drive slowly on the alternate route because some drivers may not be familiar with the roads. Also, they urge motorists to plan around the closing and allow extra time to reach their destinations.

People traveling on Highway 32 west to Ashdown, will not be allowed beyond the Beard’s Bluff Park turnoff.

For those traveling east from Ashdown, the road will be closed beyond Millwood State Park.

For more information about Millwood Lake call (870) 898-3343. Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/#!/usacelittlerock.

