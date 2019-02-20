Governor Hutchinson featured speaker at Feb 28 Murfreesboro Chamber banquet

MURFREESBORO — The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual banquet on February 28 at the activity room of Murfreesboro High School.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will attend as the keynote speaker.

Chamber secretary Jane Fugitt said she submitted three dates to Hutchinson’s office along with a letter stating the local chamber’s “passion for Murfreesboro” that including a request for him to look at state license plate that contains a diamond.

“We need to develop any rapport we can with him so he knows we are here,” said chamber member Jean Floyd.

Only 300 tickets will be sold at $20 each and are available at Trunk of Treasures, On the Square Home and Floral and the Murfreesboro mayor’s office.

“Ticket sales are going well,” said Fugitt, who noted that the Diamond Festival logo design contest had received several quality entries and the winner would be unveiled at the event.

“It will be hard to choose the winner,” she said.

Attendees will be served their barbecue meal and the program will commence upon completion of the serving.

Under the theme of “Denim and Diamonds,” the casual dress affair will begin at 6:30 p.m.

While only having given away two awards at the past few banquets — humanitarian and volunteer of the year — the awards committee suggested the addition of best new business, most improved business, educator of the year, student of the year, and Rattler of the year, the latter three of which would be determined by the South Pike County School system.

A silent auction with sundry goods will again be held, along with door prizes of Chamber Bucks.

