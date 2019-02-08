First Relay for Life meeting Feb. 12

The first team captain and committee meeting for the 2019 Relay for Life in Howard County will be Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be at Room 108 at UA-Cossatot, Nashville.

Organizer Joanna Howard says that there will be many changes this year. The first change is that the event will be in October instead of May or June, to make the fiscal year and calendar year coincide.

The second change is that the night of the event the teams will not going to have on-site fund-raisers. The night will be dedicated to honoring survivors, reflecting on “why we Relay,” and celebrating the year’s fund-raising accomplishments, Howard said.

The third big change is that there will be a separate event for the annual Survivors Reception. It is going to be more like a real reception, likely held on a Saturday morning or Sunday afternoon.

The chairman asks for help from the public. “I want to get the word out that if people have wanted to help but not been sure how to join us, now is a good time to come aboard. There are a lot of people in the area who have helped in the past, and we would love to have them come join us again.”

For more information contact Howard at 870-557-1046.

