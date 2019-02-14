Fight investigation leads to arrest of Blevins subjects

The investigation into a fight reportedly between a large group of Mineral Springs and Blevins adults and juveniles has so far resulted only in the arrests of Blevins residents, according to Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton.

The fight took place the night of Feb. 5 on the Blevins School District grounds when the Mineral Springs Hornets and Blevins Hornets played basketball.

Mineral Springs School Resource Officer Brandon Smith was at the game and advised dispatch on the radio to send deputies to Blevins High School basketball gym in reference to a large group (approximately 100) civilians actively fighting, Sheriff Singleton said.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Smith, who stated he was there with the Mineral Springs Basketball team for a game with Blevins.

Officer Smith stated that there was a physical altercation in the parking lot between Mineral Springs and Blevins students.

Deputies made contact with a 40-year-old female, her 17-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter of Blevins. The 40-year-old female stated she and some friends were by her son’s vehicle in the parking lot. She stated that several juveniles from Mineral Springs walked past them to go to their bus.

The female stated that while the juveniles were walking to the bus, they were talking “smack” to her and the rest of people by the car. She stated that a female with a white hoodie came to her and started to argue with her.

The 40-year-old female stated that the female with the white hoodie grabbed her by her hair and threw her onto the ground and then started to punch her. The 40-year-old stated that the other juveniles then grabbed her daughter by her hair and started to punch her too.

The 40-year-old female stated that her 17-year-old son and his friends then jumped in and started to pull everyone apart.

Investigators reviewed school security cameras in order to identify persons involved and also took statements from people willing to give them.

Sheriff Singleton said that as a result six arrests have been made – Mari Cantu, 40, of Blevins, charged with third-degree battery; Kindell Woods, 19, of Blevins, charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree battery; Kellen Rodriguez, 19, of Blevins; charged with second-degree terroristic threatening; and three juveniles, ages 17, 15 and 12, all of Blevins, were referred to Hempstead County’s juvenile officer.

The three adults charged have a March 11 court date.

