Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas offer 2019 Legislative Directory

Little Rock, Ark. — Feb. 7, 2019 — The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas recently launched a 2019 digital version of its popular Arkansas Legislative Directory. The digital directory is free and offered to iPhone and Android users.

“The Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas Legislative Directory provides an easy to use tool to allow Arkansans to contact their state and federal elected officials,” said Duane Highley, president/CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas.

The digital application provides names and detailed profiles of state and federal officials, interactive contact links with telephone numbers and e-mail addresses, detailed district maps and other pertinent information.

“We work on behalf of the interests of Arkansas’ electric cooperative members,” said Kirkley Thomas, vice president of governmental affairs with the cooperatives. “The legislative directory app is a great resource to ensure that our members’ voices are heard.”

To download the app, please go to: http://aecc.com/legislative-app and follow the instructions. The directory may also be downloaded at: https://aecc.com/government-affairs/legislative-directory/

