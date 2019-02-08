Civil War Battle Reenactment March 1-3 at Prairie D’Ane

The Nevada County Depot and Museum will sponsor a Civil War Battle Reenactment March 1-3, on the Prairie D’Ane Battlefield, which was part of the Red River Campaign that took place in 1864.

Prairie D’Ane was the scene of skirmishing from April 10-12, 1864. The Prairie D’Ane Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on March 22, 1974 and designated a National Landmark on April 19, 1994.

The events anticipate having upwards of 200+ reenactors at the event from all over Arkansas and the United States. In addition to the troops, there will be wagons, cannons, and mounted cavalry. These men have a passion for history, to tell the story of the Civil War by living and experiencing the events as historically accurate as possibly by living like the real soldiers did in 1864.

The reenactors hold themselves to a high standard of conduct in order to leave the property in the same condition as it was when they arrived.

The reenactment will take place on the battlefield located just off Exit 46 of I-30 on Highway 19 and will be open to the public on Friday, March 1 and Saturday, March 2.

Reenactor soldiers enlisted in the reenactment will be set up on Friday, March 1 to begin their activities.

The schedule of events are as follows:

Student Day, Friday, March 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at a cost of $2 per student and faculty. Students must have school/parental permission slips in order to attend. Students are invited to observe the reenactors in their camp sites, doing their daily chores, and interact with them by asking any questions they might have about the camp site, daily life, civil war times or the reenactment.

Saturday, March 2 the battlefield will be open to the public from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at a cost of $5 per person. The actual Battlefield Reenactment will be taking place from 1-3 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as well as wear comfortable shoes and clothes (due to heavy rains the property is wet and muddy, so boots would be a good option). Spectators will be required to walk a short distance to the battlefield reenactment site.

Sunday, March 3rd reenactment for reenactors only and will not be open to the public.

The museum will sponsor event to raise public awareness of the battlefield and its significance to not only Nevada County history, but to Arkansas history and Civil War history. The museum believes that interpreting the battlefields will achieve two goals: Raise awareness and appreciation for the battlefield and encourage local residents to take an active role in protecting, interpreting and promoting it; and to create a heritage tourism destination that will help revitalize Nevada County’s economy.

For more information, contact Judy Duke at the Nevada County Depot and Museum at (870) 887-5821.

