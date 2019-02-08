Beekeepers to meet Feb. 11; new youth program available

This month’s meeting of the Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association will be a “show and tell” of useful beekeeping equipment.

Officers and committee chairs of the association will demonstrate various equipment that they have found useful in their own apiaries, including custom designed equipment not commercially available.

Anyone interested in learning about beekeeping is invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting is Monday, Feb. 11, at the UA Cossatot in Nashville.

Sign-in will begin at 6 p.m. in Room 101 and the meeting and program will begin promptly at 6:30

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers meets the second Monday monthly and holds free workshops and training activities throughout the year open to anyone interested in beekeeping. Membership is not required to attend monthly meetings or other activities and anyone interested is invited.

For more information about Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers activities, contact Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352 or Fred Douville at (870) 210-6264 or visit swabeekeepers.org or find Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association on Facebook.

New Beekeeping Program for Youths

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association has launched a new beekeeping program for youths.

The two-year program provides beekeeping education and guidance to youths who have a desire or interest in learning about beekeeping and provides them with the skills to continue the hobby into later life.

First-year training provides the knowledge and some basic skills to prepare youths for the more independent and hands-on beekeeping activities of year two. The training is provided free of charge, however, Junior Beekeepers are responsible for the costs for their own basic protective equipment such as bee suits and gloves. Successful completion of the two-year program earns the Junior Beekeeper a hive of bees and certification.

Young individuals through age 19 may apply to participate in the program and must have the approval of their parent/legal guardian. The number of internships available each year is limited and applications will be reviewed based on those youths who have a demonstrated desire to learn. At least one parent or legal adult guardian must accompany junior beekeepers during workshops, meetings and other activities of the program.

Any youths who are allergic to bee stings may not participate in this program.

For more information about this program, contact Frankie Ingersoll at (870) 826-3226 or Fred Douville at (870) 210-6264.

Applications must be received by Feb. 11.

