Wuichet named new Lion head football coach

The Mount Ida School Board unanimously voted last night to hire Coach Zack Wuichet to be the head coach of the Mount Ida Lions Football Team.

His contract will officially begin July 1 this year.

He coached the Junior Lions to an 8-1 record this year and a conference title. He has been with the Mount Ida program since 2015. He worked as a volunteer coach until 2016 when he officially joined the staff. Before that he was a coach at Warren.

He is also currently the head coach of the Lady Lions softball team.