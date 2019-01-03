The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

117 years ago: 1901

A scrap occurred Thursday afternoon at Tom Meador’s store between a plasterer named Morris and Buster Doty an employee of the place. Morris allegedly was drunk and going into the middle of the store proceeded to kick over tables and other things. Doty made an employee of the house take Morris out, which enraged the later and he went after Doty for a scrap which he got. The fight was fast and furious, and Morris was badly beat up when the marshal arrived.

Dr. Lenard, one of the oldest and best known citizens of Sevier County, was frozen to death at his home four miles from Lockesburg on the Center Point and Lockesburg Road last Wednesday morning. Dr. Lenard, who was very feeble with age, left the house and did not return but nothing was thought of his prolonged absence until he was found dead from the effects of the cold.

(Adv.) Andy Cathartic cures constipation and regulates the liver, 10 cents, 25 cents and 50 cents at all druggists

_____

99 years ago: 1919

One of the prettiest affairs of the Christmas season was a dinner dance given Christmas night at the Garner Hotel by Mrs. Mary Garner and Tressie Risinger. The parlors of the hotel were beautifully decorated in holly, ivy and Christmas colors. At 7 the guests were led into the dining room where they found a beautifully decorated table in the center which stood a small Christmas tree tastefully decorated with small colored lights. On either end of the table were vases of white chrysanthemums, the whole touched off with red and green ribbons.

A petition is being circulated among the property owners and the affected districts of the city for the building of concrete sidewalks in all parts of the city where they are not already built. This is a first step in an effort to secure better mail delivery for the city.

_______

65 years ago: 1953

A Texarkana explorer is looking for industrial diamonds within three miles of Nashville on property owned by Joe Ball, prominent business man and peach grower. John Stone of Texarkana said Saturday that he had equipment at Mr. Ball’s site capable of drilling a hole six inches wide to a depth of fifty feet in what he described as “gumbo”residue over which Stone believes is an ancient volcanic hole.

More fires struck Southwest Arkansas over the holidays. Ashdown suffered a $175,000 fire when its high school burned and Mena suffered a $30,000 fire in its business district. Major fires have occurred recently in Nashville, De Queen, Arkadelphia, Stamps and Texarkana.

A pack of wolves killed a family dog Wednesday within a few yards of the home. Mrs. Billie Floyd Westbrook who lives some eight miles north of Nashville said five wolves or coyotes attacked and killed the dog in her yard. “The woods are full of wolves around here,” she said Thursday.

43 years ago: 1975

Now serving at Mildenhall RAF Station, England with an air force communications service unit is Technical Sergeant Joe T. Majors, son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil H. Majors of Route 1 Nashville. Sergeant Majors, an electronic communications and cryptographic equipment systems technician, was previously assigned to Tinkers Airforce Base.

Like this: Like Loading...