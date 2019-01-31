Small museum grant application period now open

LITTLE ROCK—The Department of Arkansas Heritage is now accepting grant applications for the Small Museum Grants Program, which funds projects for up to $2,500 for Arkansas history museums, historical societies, historic houses and sites and military museums. The deadline for applying is , 2019.

Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits and web site design and maintenance.

“There is so much rich history in every corner of the state, and many small museums with wonderful volunteers, who work to tell their local stories,” said DAH Director Stacy Hurst. “But too often, these local organizations are woefully underfunded. We are delighted that these grants can help support their important endeavors.”

For more information on the grant process or to apply online, go to http://www.arkansasheritage.com/Programs/small-museum-grants-program or contact Debra Fithen, grants manager for the Department of Arkansas Heritage, atdebra.fithen@arkansas.gov or (501) 324-9150.

