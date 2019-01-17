Home Breaking News Pike County Sheriff’s Dept. hires new chief deputy Breaking News Pike County Sheriff’s Dept. hires new chief deputy By Nashville News Leader - January 17, 2019 85 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH PIKE COUNTY’S NEW CHIEF DEPUTY. Greg Harmon of Glenwood has been named by new Pike County Sheriff Travis Hill as the sheriff’s department new chief deputy. Harmon worked in Pike County for two years as a part-time jailer and patrolman before going to work at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in 2011 under Sheriff David White. Harmon rose through the ranks up to lieutenant investigator with the MCSD. Like this:Like Loading... Related