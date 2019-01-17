Home Breaking News Pike County Sheriff’s Dept. hires new chief deputy

Pike County Sheriff’s Dept. hires new chief deputy

By
Nashville News Leader
-
85
0
SHARE
News-Leader photo/JOHN BALCH PIKE COUNTY’S NEW CHIEF DEPUTY. Greg Harmon of Glenwood has been named by new Pike County Sheriff Travis Hill as the sheriff’s department new chief deputy. Harmon worked in Pike County for two years as a part-time jailer and patrolman before going to work at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department in 2011 under Sheriff David White. Harmon rose through the ranks up to lieutenant investigator with the MCSD.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR