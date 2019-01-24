Pike County escapee caught in Colorado

The Pike County Jail trustee who escaped from work detail getaway Dec. 28, 2018 has been captured in Colorado Springs, Colo., according to Pike County Sheriff Travis Hill.

Charles Allen Harvey, 53, of Glenwood was working on the city of Murfreesboro’s trash when he escaped.

Hill said Harvey was picked up at the county jail around 2 a.m. to work with the city sanitation crew in December. The crew had made one round and had then went to the city shop behind the old chicken processing plant for a break. Hill said Harvey apparently went outside to urinate and was not seen again by the crew members.

Hill said Harvey made his getaway around 6:15-6:30 a.m. but the sheriff’s department was not notified of the incident until about an hour later.

Harvey was arrested in Glenwood and charged July 19, 2018 and awaiting court dates on charges of with felony commercial burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor theft of property and possessing an instrument of crime.

Hill said Harvey’s capture Wednesday, Jan. 23 was a joint effort of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas Community Correction’s special response team and the Colorado Spring Police Department.

The sheriff said Harvey may be facing charges in Colorado for a pick-up truck that was also found in Colorado that has been reported stolen out of North Little Rock.

In Pike County, Harvey has officially been charged with felony escape and Hill said the extradition process has begun to get Harvey back to Arkansas.

Like this: Like Loading...