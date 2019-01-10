Obituary: Walter Thomas Blansett, Jr., 83, of Murfreesboro

Walter Thomas Blansett, Jr., age 83, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1935, in Houston, Miss., the son of Walter Thomas Blansett, Sr. and Nesya Hollis Blansett. On June 11, 1959, he was married to Katharine V. Phillips. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ernest H. Blansett, John R. Blansett and Thomas E. Blansett; two sisters, Opal Goodwin and Clara Dendy.

A retired E-8 United States Navy veteran, Walter proudly served our country for over twenty-four and a half years. He also worked for the Corp. of Engineers at Narrows Dam, for Carroll Building and Supply, and in his later years was self-employed until he suffered his first stroke. He was a member of the Amvets Post 27 of Murfreesboro and enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 59 years, Katharine Blansett of Murfreesboro; three sons and daughters-in-law, Michael W. and Lil Blansett of Chesapeake, Va., James C. and Cheryl Blansett of Little Rock and Douglas E. and Sheri Blansett of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren, Valrie F. Blansett and Kyle E. Blansett, both of Montrose, Colo.; two step-grandsons, Chris Wakefield of Ridgeway, Calif. and George Ross of Roseville, Calif.; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Ross and Kensi Ross, both of Roseville, Calif.; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in the Murfreesboro Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy Honors Team.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

