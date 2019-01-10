Obituary: Truman R. Hill, 71, of Newhope

Truman R. Hill, 71, of Newhope, died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Hot Springs.

He was born Nov. 9, 1947, in Dierks, the son of the late Binem and Mazie Kennedy Hill.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Joe Hill and Orville Hill; a sister, Betty Jean Stone.

Survivors include: his wife, Loretta Gilbert Hill; a daughter, Becky Goudeau and husband Randy of Stonewall, La.; a son, Alex Hill and wife, Bethany of Bauxite; two sisters, Rosemary Stone of Bismarck, and Patricia Pinkerton of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019,, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Randy Goudeau and Brian Hill officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery near Newhope.

Visitation was 1:30 until service time at the funeral home.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

