Obituary: Tina Kinsey, 51, of Nashville

Tina Kinsey, 51, died Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 in Nashville.

She was born Aug. 20, 1967, in Bend, Ore., to the late Ethel Louise Dulaney Burnett and Joe Burnett.

Survivors include: a son, Jonathan Alexander Kinsey of Saratoga; two daughters, Dakota Cheyanne Kinsey of Nashville and Jessica Laine Kinsey of Rosston; three brothers, David Glen Daugherty of Prineville, Ore., Vernon Douglas Daugherty of Umatilla, Ore., and Daniel Russel Daugherty of Walla Walla, Wash.; a sister, Norma Gene Burnett of Arkansas; also grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...