Sue Cornish Stephens, 90, of Tulsa, Okla., died Dec. 27, 2018.

She was born Oct. 2, 1928 in Nashville, the daughter of the late Jord and Hazel Cornish.

She was a teacher and was a member of Will Rogers Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by husband, Jerry E. Stephens.

Survivors include: sons Don Stephens and Norman Stephens, both of Porter, Okla.; and daughter Kathy Simmons of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Funeral services were held in Tulsa on Monday, Dec. 31.

