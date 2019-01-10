Obituary: Ruth Elaine Gaddis, 66, of Nashville

Ruth Elaine Gaddis, 66 of Nashville, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Nashville.

She was born Sept. 22, 1952, in Nashville to the late Vernon Brown Roberts and Dorothy Sue Daniel Roberts.

She was a retired teacher from the Mineral Springs School and was a member of the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Davis of Texarkana.

Survivors include: a daughter, Mandi Stone and husband, Matthew, of Nashville; two siblings, June Thompson and husband, Danny, of Lafayette, La., and Vernon Roberts and wife, Judy, of Hope; also a grandson.

Graveside services were Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Antioch Cemetery near Nashville with Wayne Gaddis officiating. Visitation was at the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

