Obituary: Robert Louis Ware, Sr., 72, of Mineral Springs

Robert Louis Ware, Sr., 72, of Mineral Springs, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in a Texarkana hospital.
He was born Oct. 8, 1946, in the Graves Chapel community.
Survivors include his wife, LaConda Ware of Mineral Springs; three daughters, Cassandra Ware-Anderson of Charlotte, N.C., LaTonya Ware of Lockesburg, and Chynna Ware of Mineral Springs; two sons, Roger Ware of San Diego and Robert Ware Jr. of Baytown, Ark.; three brothers, George Ware and Cardell Ware of Lockesburg and Raymond Ware of Mineral Springs; one sister, Mae Bell Paxton of Ashdown, and a number of other relatives.
Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday at Roland Piggee Memorial Baptist Church, Lockesburg. Burial followed in Graves Chapel Cemetery under direction of Hicks Funeral Home.