Obituary: Matthew Chanc Gilbert, 33, of Dierks

It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Chanc Gilbert announces his passing. Matthew Chanc Gilbert 33, of Dierks, Ark., died on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in a Texarkana hospital. He was born on Aug. 5, 1985 in Hope, Ark., the son of the Sandra Kay Barnett Gilbert and the late Felix Gilbert.

Chanc will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Kay Gilbert, and son, Joey Lane Gilbert, of Dierks. Chanc will also be missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Felix W. Gilbert Jr. and Tonya Gilbert of Dierks; sister and brother-in-law JoAnn and Marty Mahan of Greenwood, Ark.; and grandmother, Josie Eudy.

Chanc was predeceased by his father, Felix Wayne Gilbert, and grandparents F.F. and Lovena Gilbert. Chanc is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Funeral Service in memory of Chanc will be held at the Old Mount Carmel Cemetery. Service times will be released at a later date.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

