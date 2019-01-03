Home Obituaries Obituary: Marvis Rene Allen, 65, of New Boston, Texas

Obituary: Marvis Rene Allen, 65, of New Boston, Texas

By
Nashville News Leader
-
72
0
SHARE

Marvis Rene Allen, 65, of New Boston, Texas, formerly of Dierks, died Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

She was born March 16, 1953, in Hope. She was a retired teacher and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Simms, Texas.

Survivors include: her husband, Howard D. Allen of New Boston; two daughters, Sarah Hardage and husband, Vince, of New Boston, and Tonya Allen of Texarkana; a son, Bill Allen of DeKalb; her mother, Bennie Faye Alsabrook of Dierks; a brother, Jay Alsabrook and wife, Nancy, of Dierks; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

Services were at 11 a.m. Friday at Bates Family Funeral Home in New Boston with the Rev. Steve Minter officiating. Burial followed in Harris Cemetery, Harris, Okla.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR