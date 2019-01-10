Obituary: Martha Jeanette Williams, 78, of Deer Park, Texas

Martha Williams, 78, of Deer Park, Texas, died Dec, 19, 2018.

She was born in Howard County, Ark., on Nov. 13, 1940, the daughter of the late Charlie Lafayette Williams and Clova Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Lacy; and a brother, Joe.

Survivors include: her husband, Ray Hinds of Deer Park, Texas; a daughter, Claire Knapinski and son-in-law, Jim, of Maumee, Ohio; two brothers, Charles Williams and wife, Donna of Dickerson, Texas; and Don Williams and wife, Anne of Lake Jackson, Texas; four grandchildren, Shelby and A.J. of Freeport, Fla., and Jack and Oliva of Maumee, Ohio; Aunt Mary and cousins Cheryl and Cindy of Denver, Colo.; and great nephews Kai Williams, Brody Williams and Seiji Williams of Texas.

Special friends include Ronnie Morris and Dean McMillan of Nashville; Elwyn Brown, Candy Chodkiewicz, and Jim Corbitt of Florida; and Mike Dudas and Pat Ramos, Texas.

An original NHS Scrapper Belle and a 1958 NHS graduate, Martha passed on Dec. 19th near M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. She taught high school for 54 years.

Martha was from a family of teachers, She and three brothers, Charles, Joe and Don Williams were career educators and graduates of NHS. In fact, the four siblings taught a combined total of 160 teacher years.

Charles Williams, NHS class of 1954 taught 31 years in New Mexico and Texas. they had one son, Scott.

Joe Williams, NHS class of 1956, taught 38 years in Stuttgart and Brinkley. Two grandsons, Joseph and Drew, have taught in Arkansas. Joseph has taught 8 years near Little Rock. Drew instructed students for 4 years. His wife, Leslie, has a private dental practice in Batesville.

Don Williams, NHS class of 1962, taught 37 years in Arkansas and Texas, Don’s wife, Anne, taught 26 years in Arkansas and Texas. They have two sons, John and Mark. Mark has taught 20 years in Texas, S. Korea and Taiwan.

Martha had two daughters, Lay and Claire. Claire has taught 20 years in Ohio. Martha’s mother, Clova Williams, supervised students at Southern Arkansas University for 28 years.

Martha’s cousin, Cheryl, taught 14 years in Colorado. Ray Hinds, Martha’s husband, taught 9 years including teaching at NHS from 2001-03.

In all, Martha and 12 relatives were educators for a total of 311 years. Thank you, Nashville, from a family of teachers.

