Obituary: Marjorie ‘Margie’ Cummings, 88, of Murfreesboro

Marjorie “Margie” Cummings, age 88, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 5, 1931 in Bingen, the daughter of A. J. Compton and Snow Steuart Compton. On Dec. 7, 1951, she was married to Robert Harold “Bob” Cummings who preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2001.

She was a homemaker and member of the Murfreesboro First Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, fishing and following the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Dallas Cowboys.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jim Bob and Shannon Cummings of Murfreesboro; two granddaughters, Amanda Hoover of Nashville and Kayla Voshell of Sparkman; three great-grandchildren, Sadie Cummings, Justine Cummings and Makenna Hoover; her sister, Betty Bowen of Murfreesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, in the Murfreesboro First Baptist Church with Bro. Charlie Williams officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, 1 p.m. until service time, at the church.

Interment will be in the Murfreesboro Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers will be Steve Connelly, Mike Horn, Jody Chaney, Donny Staten, Steve Martin and John Stone.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

