Obituary: Larry Wayne Barbre, 60, of Dierks

Larry Wayne Barbre, age 60, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, in Dierks.

He was born March 4, 1958, in Nashville, Ark. He worked at Weyerhaeuser and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

Mr. Barbre was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Edward Barbre, and a brother, Steve Barbre.

He is survived by his wife, Sheila Wood Barbre; his mother, Rosa Lee Blanton Barbre; one son and daughter-in-law, Airc and Amanda Barbre of Dierks; one daughter, Eron Hill also of Dierks; five grandchildren, Steven Matthew Barbre, Sydney Barbre, Brittany Hill, Jeron Hill, and Maylee Hill; three sisters and two brothers-in law, Sharon White of Dierks, Linda and Billy Joe Christopher of Dierks, and Rose and Tony Tollett of Prescott, Ark.; two brothers, David and Billy Barbre of Dierks; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Larry Shelton.

A memorial visitation for Mr. Barbre was held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Dierks.

Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

