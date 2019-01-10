Obituary: Johnny Bagwell, 65, of Murfreesboro

Johnny Bagwell, 65, of Murfreesboro, Ark., passed away on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at his home. He was born May 23, 1953 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late J.C. and Maudie May Lamb Bagwell.

Mr. Bagwell was a member of the Saline Church of Christ. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. He will be truly missed by his family, friends, brothers and sisters in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Wayne Bagwell, Jr.

Survivors include: two sons, Tommy Bagwell of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Barry Bagwell of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; one daughter, Kelly Bagwell of Millstadt, Ill.; seven grandchildren; three brothers, Jerry Bagwell of Murfreesboro, Ark., Jeff Bagwell of Whitewright, Texas, and Jimmy Bagwell of Murfreesboro, Ark.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Saline Church of Christ in Delight, Ark.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

