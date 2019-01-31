Obituary: Jeffery Clay Franklin, 57, of Gurdon

Jeffery Clay Franklin, ‘Clay’, 57, of Gurdon, Ark., passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1962, to Charles Clayton Franklin and the late Winnie Sue Key.

Clay was a virtuoso on the guitar from a young age and touched countless peoples’ lives with his musical prowess, giant sense of humor, and loving heart. Clay is proceeded in death by his mother, Winnie Sue Franklin. He is survived by his father, Clayton; sister Jenny; two sons, JT and Andrew; and granddaughter, Birdie Claire. Clay will be missed terribly by his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

There will be a memorial service held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Walnut St., Gurdon, Ark., at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the CD&E Club account at 1st State Bank in Gurdon, Arkansas to sponsor musical talent for the annual Forest Festival.

