James Pullen, 75, died Tuesday, Jan.1, 2019, in Murfreesboro.

He was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Okolona, the son of the late Augusta Jones Pullen and James T. Pullen.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Lee Pullen.

Survivors include: two sons, James I. Pullen and wife, Michelle, and Timothy Pullen, all of Delight; a daughter, Rebecca Keeton, and husband, Rickey, of Delight; a sister, Patricia Bailey of Nashville; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

