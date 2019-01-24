Obituary: Jack Wray McNutt, 84, of Searcy

Jack Wray McNutt passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at home in Searcy, Ark. He was born at the Fincher Clinic on Sept. 7, 1934, in El Dorado, Ark. He was the youngest child of Fay Danley “F.D.” McNutt and Mattie Garner McNutt.

Jack grew up in Norphlet, Ark., and attended Norphlet Public Schools. He became a Christian at an early age. After graduating from high school, he attended Harding College in Searcy, Ark., and majored in finance. He interned for Murphy Oil Corporation during summer breaks from college. While at Harding, he met Jordine “Jerry” Chesshir. They were married on Aug. 19, 1955.

Upon graduation from Harding, Jack and Jerry moved to New York City for Jack to attend Columbia University. He received his masters in economics in 1957 and returned to El Dorado to begin working for Murphy Oil Corporation as an accountant. He retired from Murphy in 1994 after 36¼ years of employment and reaching the rank of president and CEO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, F.D. and Mattie McNutt, his sister, Ethelyn Faye English, and his wife of 64 years, Jordine “Jerry” Chesshir McNutt.

Survivors include his daughter Marsha McNutt Hendricks and husband Michael of Searcy, AR; grandchildren Emma Ophelia Hendricks and Walker Bennett Hendricks of Searcy, AR; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harding University or the American Cancer Society.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 25, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Young’s Funeral Home in El Dorado, AR.

The graveside service will be held at New Corinth Cemetery in Nashville, Ark., on Sunday, Jan. 27, at 2:00 p.m. There will be an opportunity to visit with family after the graveside service.

An online registry will be available at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.

