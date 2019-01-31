Obituary: Harold Odell Hartness, 79, of Nashville

Harold Odell Hartness, age 79 of Nashville, Ark., passed away, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. He was born May 26, 1939 in Mineral Springs, Ark., to the late Elbert and Leone Green Hartness.

Harold was a retired carpenter. His passion was quail hunting, he also loved to fish, go deer hunting and later in life took up golfing. After his retirement he still loved woodworking and gardening. He specialized in growing gourds.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a daughter, Kristi Plumley.

His survivors include: his wife of more than 32 years, Virginia Hartness; five children, Randy Hartness, Vic and wife Layla Hartness, Becca Hartness, Donnie and wife Sharla Parrish, and Mark and wife Betty Parrish. Also, his siblings, Larry and wife Susan Hartness, James and wife Kathy Hartness, Janis Jackson, and Linda Sue Benning; his grandchildren, Jaime Sheets, Jada and husband Shane Boatwright, Jennifer and husband Jason Burk, Will and wife Angel Hartness, Evan and wife Brittney Hartness, Garrett Hartness, Glenn Hartness, Zac Parrish, Ty Parrish, Chad and wife Mollie Parrish, Katie and husband Josh Ellen, McKenzie Allmon and Chance Allmon; great-grandchildren, Anna Parrish, Nancy Parrish, Jack Ellen, Canon Ellen, Addison Hartness, Alyssa Hartness, Aiden Hartness, Emma Sheets, Kaden Sheets, and Aubrey Burk. Also, a large host of other family and friends.

Graveside services were Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Bluff Springs Cemetery with Bro. David Blase officiating. The family received friends at Nashville Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 2-4.

You may send the family sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

