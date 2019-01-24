Obituary: Grady Fay Hughes, 93, of San Antonio, Texas

Grady Fay Hughes, 93, of San Antonio, Texas, died Jan. 13, 2019.

He was born June 21, 1925, in Delight, Ark., the son of the late John and Lola Henderson Hughes. He was retired from the U.S. Army and the city of San Antonio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Frances Evelyn Tolleson Hughes; a brother, James Leslie Hughes; a sister, Janell Hughes Neighbors.

Survivors include: his wife, Sandra Sanchez Hughes; children Dottie Rowland and husband, Robert, Michael Hughes, Patrick Hughes and wife Lay, Debbie Harrison and husband, Scott, and sister Emogene Hughes Martin of Little Rock; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.

