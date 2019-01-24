Obituary: Carolyn Crawford, 74, of Athens

Carolyn Crawford, 74, of Athens, died Friday, Jan. 18, 2019.

She was born Oct. 4, 1944, Sapulpa, Okla., the daughter of the late Thomas Henry Toliver and Walcie Ann Yocham Toliver.

She was a longtime member of the Athens Holiness Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Bro. Dale Crawford of Athens; her children; Sonya and Rob Henegar of Athens, Duane and Tammy Crawford of Umpire and Brett and Andrea Crawford of Morrow; a twin sister, Marilyn Gilbert of Sapulpa, Okla.; also grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in the Athens Holiness Church with Bro. David Harrison, Bro. Darrell Toliver and Bro. Brett Crawford officiating.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood.

Interment was in the Athens Cemetery.

