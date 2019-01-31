Obituary: Brad McKenzie, 59, of Calisburg, Texas

Funeral services for Bradley L. McKenzie, 59, of Callisburg, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019 at Callisburg United Methodist Church with Rev. Linda Baggett officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home.

Mr. McKenzie passed away Jan. 25, 2019 in Denton.

Brad was born on Oct. 27, 1959 in Gainesville, Texas, to Sara Jo and Karl Leon McKenzie. His brother, Bobby, came along the next year and they immediately became best friends. Brad loved going on trips with his family in his younger years. His favorite was the road trip the four of them took visiting national parks from Colorado to Yellowstone.

Brad moved to Dierks, Ark., in 1975. He graduated from Dierks High School in 1978 and went straight to Vo Tech School to become an electrician. He spent his favorite times in Arkansas fishing and hunting, and spending time with his friends and family. Even when he moved away, Arkansas always held a special place in his heart.

Brad moved back to Texas in 1982, and became a licensed electrician. He spent the majority of his career at the City of Denton, and truly enjoyed his time there. In 1989, he met a young woman named Susan Fleitman at Phase Two in Lindsay, Texas, and they were happily married six months later. They welcomed their first child, Morgan, into the world in 1991 and then a son, Clay, in 1994. They all settled down in Callisburg, Texas, where Brad spent the rest of his life. He was a member of the Callisburg United Methodist Church, and looked forward to attending every Sunday.

Due to illness, he retired from the city in 1998 and dedicated the majority of his time to raising his kids. He loved taking them on horse rides, going dancing, and making them learn every word to his favorite songs. He fought through many illnesses that most people told him he wouldn’t survive, and became a true representation of perseverance.

Survivors include: wife Susan McKenzie of Callisburg; daughter Morgan Bennett and husband Kilian of Dallas; son Clay McKenzie of Callisburg; and mother Sara McKenzie of Callisburg.

Mr. McKenzie was preceded in death by: father Karl Leon McKenzie; brother Bobby McKenzie; grandparents Alfred and Edna Wagner; and grandparents Karl Lee and Juanita McKenzie.

Serving as pallbearers were: Eugene Fleitman, Pat Fleitman, Alfred Fleitman, Melvin Fleitman, Donnie Fleitman, and David Fleitman.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Camp Sweeney; and American Diabetes Association.

Online register at www.geojcarroll.com.

