Obituary: Bobby Martin, 54, of Newhope

Bobby Martin, age 54, of Newhope, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at a Little Rock hospital.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1964, in Orlando, Fla., the son of Myra Brasel and the late Edwin Oliver Martin.

He was a keyboardist, and a vocal singer for White Crow. Bobby enjoyed playing music, reading and was an avid Razorback and Dallas Cowboy fan.

But most importantly he loved and cherished spending all his time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and his Mom.

He leaves behind a host of very special friends, other family members, and his companion his little dog, Jake.

He was preceded in death by his father Edwin Oliver Martin; grandparents Willie Martin, Nellie Martin, and Ethel Marchman; his father-in-law Jimmy Dale Cogburn.

Bobby is survived by the love of his life, his wife of over 20 years, JoAnn Martin of Newhope, Ark.; one son Cody Cogburn of Newhope, Ark.; three daughters, Lindsey Hexamer (Jeremiah) of Mena, Ark.; Brittany Zacarias (Chuy) of Murfreesboro, Ark.; and Megan Allen (Brian) of Baker, Fla.; his mother, Myra Brasel and stepdad Charles Mowdy of Smithville, Okla.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia and Hershel Cox of Murfreesboro, Ark.; brother-in-law Bobby Cogburn (Sharla) of Murfreesboro, Ark.; a sister-in-law Becky Stivers (Richard) of Murfreesboro, Ark.; nine grandchildren, Madison, Kyler, Kaylea, Maddy all of Mena, Ark.; Cooper, Kip of Nashville, Ark.; Amaya, Lucas, and baby Ollie of Murfreesboro, Ark.; and Tamsyn of Baker, Fla.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Jan. 12, 2019 at the Murfreesboro Municipal Building- 204 E. Main, Murfreesboro, Ark.

