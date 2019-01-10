Obituary: Bobby ‘Bob’ Sweeden, 79, of Murfreesboro

Bobby ‘Bob’ Sweeden, age 79, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 4, 1939, in Daisy, the son of Jim Sweeden and Etta Cornish Sweeden. On March 11, 1960, he was married to Wanda Lue Cook. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Lewis Sweeden, Preston Sweeden, Big Bud Sweeden, Little Bud Sweeden and Jack Sweeden; and one sister, Jessie Mae Hill.

He was a member of the Murfreesboro Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for many years and dedicated over 40 years of joyful work at the Barton Bible Camp. For many years he owned and operated Sweeden Tractor, Inc., and was a skilled carpenter and mechanic. He was a retired Fire Chief with the Murfreesboro Fire Department and a retired coordinator with the Office of Emergency Services (OES) for Pike County.

He enjoyed hunting with his brother, Preston, and stock car racing. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, whom he adored. Bob will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sweeden of Murfreesboro; one son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Julia Sweeden of Cabot; one daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Gary Watson of Murfreesboro; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Jay and Jennifer Watson, Aimee and Colton Mullins, Ashley Sweeden and her fiancée, Ross Lovenstein, Derrick and Amanda Sweeden, Richard and Shelby Wayland, Walton and Kelsey James and Mindy James; five great-grandchildren, Connor Mullins, Sarah Sweeden, Cayson Wayland, Brady James and Aubree James; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Venita Sweeden of Murfreesboro and Dallas and Gail Sweeden of Nathan; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Hollis Reed of Nathan and Linda and Ronnie King of Nashville; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in the Murfreesboro Church of Christ with Tommy Mounts officiating.

Visitation was Friday evening, 6-8 p.m. in the Murfreesboro Church of Christ.

Interment was in the Academy Cemetery in Nathan under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Sam Rather, Jerry Couch, Bill Farris, Jay Watson, Derrick Sweeden, Colton Mullins and Ross Lovenstein.

Honorary pallbearers were Ralph Mullins, Glen Sweeden, Wilton Westfall, Robbie Pettigrew, the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice, and his special caregivers, JoAnn Martin, Heather Willis, Patricia Mullins and Erica McBride.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

