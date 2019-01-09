Murfreesboro proclaims Tracy Hile Day

TRACY HILE DAY … December 29, 2018 was declared Tracy Hile Day in Murfreesboro by Mayor Rodney Fagan, a date which coincided with Hile’s 50th birthday. The proclamation, which recognized Hile for “the contributions and volunteerism to the city, county and state by promoting good character and citizenship for our local community, surrounding areas and tourists.” The proclamation further requested that “encourage all citizens and guests … celebrate Tracy’s life and her fiftieth birthday.” Hile, since moving to Murfreesboro, is an active member of the Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce, Methodist Church, Cheer Makers class, Mission House, Cookies with Mrs. Claus program and has done a book project with the local library and South Pike County schools. Hile has also worked at the Queen of Diamonds Inn in Murfreesboro for the past decade as well as the former Jif-E-Corner for three years.

