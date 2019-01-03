Home Breaking News Dierks’ Oak Hill Masonic Lodge installs officers Breaking News Dierks’ Oak Hill Masonic Lodge installs officers By Nashville News Leader - January 3, 2019 79 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet OAK LODGE INSTALLS OFFICERS. Oak Hill Masonic Lodge #393 in Dierks recently installed its officers for 2019. They include (above, front from left) Quinton Ward, Master of Ceremonies; Doyle Neal, Senior Deason; Jeff Staggs, Master of Ceremonies; Floyd Morris, Brother Mason; Gene Simmons, Treasurer; (back from left) Mike Crisp, Senior Warden; Daniel Barnett, Worshipful Master; and Bobby Smith, Chaplain. Officers not pictured are Bill Powers, Secretary; Donny Allen, Junior Warden; Jeff Jones, Junior Deacon; and John Sharp, Tyler. For more information about Oak Hill Masonic Lodge, contact Barnett at (870) 279-2123. PAST MASTER. Brother Mike Crisp (at left) was presented his past Master’s apron as Brother Gene Simmons prepared to install the officers. MASON OF THE YEAR. Brother Bobby Smith (at left) presented Daniel Barnett with the 2018 Mason of the Year Award. Like this:Like Loading... Related