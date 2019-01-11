Dierks man killed in Tuesday wreck

A 60-year-old Dierks man was killed in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday, Jan. 8 on Green Plains Road near Dierks, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Larry W. Barbre was killed when his eastbound 1989 Chevrolet truck left the roadway, struck several trees and caught fire.

The accident happened around 2:05 p.m.

Barbre’s body was held at the Arkansas Crime Lab until positive identification could be determined, according to ASP Captain Brady Gore of Troop G.

ASP Cpl. Mason Glasgow worked the accident scene and reported the weather and road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

