Conservation district issues new Howard County plat book, wall maps

Who owns Howard County?

Thousands of people have a piece of it, and they are listed in the new plat book published by the Mine Creek Soil & Water Conservation District with Mapping Solutions.

The 2018 book is available for purchase for $66 at the SWCD office located at 101 S. Washington Street, Suite 3 in Nashville. For more information contact their office at (870) 845-4121, Ext. 3.

There will also be premium wall maps available for purchase and the Mine Creek Soil & Water Conservation District will be holding a drawing to give away both a premium wall map and a SmartMap of Howard County, so stop by the office to register for a chance to win one of these products.

This 80-page spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges of Howard County, these maps include the property boundaries for all rural parcels, the name of the owner and the number of acres owned. Opposite the landownership maps are the new enhanced LiDAR aerial view maps which have a 3D effect showing the actual topography of the land.

Also, there is a handy landowner index for easy cross referencing, according to Louise Morris, district manager.

In this new edition, there information regarding the Mine Creek Soil & Water Conservation District, a Howard County government directory, a school districts map, watersheds map and a county road map with road index as well as municipality maps of Dierks, Mineral Springs, Tollette and Nashville.

“We have again included the Index of the Initialed Parcels for your easy reference. And, as an added bonus there is an explanation of the public land survey system,” said Morris, who added that Mapping Solutions is the publisher.

Morris noted the offered information is valuable to anyone with a need to know who owns land in Howard County. Prospective or adjoining property owners, hunters, foresters, timber and petroleum industry personnel, emergency services and many others would be interested in having a copy.

The products now available include two digital versions of the Howard County landowner maps.

1. SmartMap for your smart phone or tablet. A SmartMap allows you to view your location on the map and track real-time movement with the device GPS, you can measure distances and areas as well as add points of interest, photos, position and label names to the map and much more.

2. eBook for your tablet, laptop or PC. This is a digital version of the plat book.

Visit mappingsolutionsGIS.com for these products.

Last week, Morris and the conservation district donated one of the wall maps to the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department which was accepted by member Joel Whisenhunt.

