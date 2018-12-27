The Early Files: A Look into the Past

101 years ago: 1917

The four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. L. Shofner of Centre Point was severely burned at the family residence last Saturday about noon. The child was in a room alone, her mother being in the kitchen when her dress caught on fire from the fireplace. She received severe burns especially on the neck and back. Mrs. Shofner ran to her daughter’s assistance when she heard her screams and her hands were badly burned in tearing the clothing off the child.

(Adv.) We make a specialty of mail orders, the Bank Saloon, J. C. Ward & Co., 119 West Broad, Texarkana.

______

99 years ago: 1919

S. B. Reese, proprietor of Glendale Stock Farms, brought to this city last Saturday a bundle of fodder, which he has had in his barn for the past 24 years. The fodder was in splendid condition and had the smell of the best.

Mr. Reese states that he has about 500 bundles of this fodder, and like whiskey it gets better with age provided it is kept in a good dry place. Mr. Reese states that this fodder is forbidden fruit at his place and that none of it will be used as long as he lives.

_______

65 years ago: 1953

A workman at the Dierks Lumber and Coal Company at Dierks came in contact with a hot wire at the plant Thursday morning. Respiratory efforts for four and half hours failed to save the life of Ed Ramsey, age 26, head electrician at the big Dierks lumber mill. Manager R. M. Monroe said Thursday afternoon that Ramsey came in contact with the wire at approximately 9:45 a.m. Dr. F. M. Smith of Dierks was summons. Mr. Ramsey, was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. last Thursday by Dr. Smith.

Dear Santa, We are two little sisters, Gloria age 5 and Linda age 1. We would like for you to come and bring us something for Christmas. Gloria would like to have a gravel truck, an ironing board and a basket. Linda would like a truck too and a noisy toy to pull. Don’t forget our Mother and Daddy and our grandparents and all the other little children. Love, Gloria and Linda Ellis, Highland, Arkansas.

_______

43 years ago: 1975

The happiest of seasons brings a meanest person story and the Robert Hill family of near Dierks can tell it. They just do not know the name of the meanest person who shot and killed the three year old pet deer and left a disconsolate 13-year old-boy to grieve Bambi’s death.

Jackie and Bambi were inseparable, according to the father Robert Hill, who has posted a $500 reward for information that could unearth the meanest person.

The Howard County branch of the NAACP will have a record hop on Friday, Dec. 26 at the former Southside Elementary School beginning at 7 p.m. Admission will be 50 cents. Hot dogs, chili dogs and popcorn will be sold. You are invited to come and support the event.

