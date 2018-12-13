Pike County picks veteran lawman as new sheriff

In the runoff election to determine the Pike County Sheriff’s race held last week, Travis Hill defeated Roger “Bimbo” Flemens 1,212 to 893.

Hill was victorious in every precinct in the county excep for Newhope.

In the other runoff election held, Tom Wilson defeated Valerie Wingfield 44 to 41 for position two on the Delight City Council.

In sum, 2,110 of the 5,485 registered voters in Pike County (38.47%) participated in the runoff election. The results were certified by the county election commission last Friday.

“I was pleased with the turnout [in the runoff election] — we really had a higher turnout than we were expecting,” said Pike County Clerk Sandy Campbell.

Campbell also noted that Pike County was representing itself well in elections, placing first in the state with a 61.76% registered voter turnout in the November general elections, according to the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture Public Policy Center.

“That is just wonderful,” Campbell said.

Campbell feels that the new electronic voting equipment and voting centers are working well for the county due to voter participation. Additionally, she said the format very much helped her office finish on election nights, which is now done by around 8:30 p.m, as opposed to 2-3 a.m. in the not-so-distant past.

The 2018 elections mark Campbell’s final as county clerk as she is set to retire at the end of the year.

Also departing office on Jan. 1 will be Pike County Sheriff Charlie Caldwell, as well as Justices of the Peace Ricky Buck, Donnie Davis and Gary Wofford.

County and city elected officials will be sworn into service during a ceremony on Jan. 1 to be held at the Murfreesboro City Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...