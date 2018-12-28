Pike County inmate bails during work release Friday morning, still at large

A Pike County Jail trustee apparently got about an hour head start when he made a getaway early Friday morning while out on work release, according to Pike County Chief Deputy Travis Hill.

Charles Allen Harvey, 53, of Glenwood was working on the city of Murfreesboro’s trash truck Friday morning when he apparently escaped and was still at large Friday afternoon.

Deputy Hill said Harvey was picked up at the jail around 2 a.m. to work with the city sanitation crew. The crew had made one round and had then went to the city shop behind the old chicken processing plant for a break. Hill said Harvey apparently went outside to urinate and was not seen again by the crew members.

Hill said Harvey made his getaway around 6:15-6:30 a.m. but the sheriff’s department was not notified of the incident until about an hour later.

Harvey is described as being about 6 feet tall, weighing around 175 pounds with short graying hair and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange inmate pants.

Harvey was arrested in Glenwood over the summer and charged with commercial burglary, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hill said Harvey was awaiting a court date when he escaped.

Persons with any knowledge of Harvey’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 285-3315.

