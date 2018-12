Okay Community Baptist Church to host Watch Night Service

The annual Watch Night Service at Okay Community Baptist Church. 301 Okay Road, near Saratoga, will begin at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31. Speakers will include Brother Don Jones, pastor of Cross Point Cowboy Church near Nashville, and Okay pastor Brother Charles Jones.

There will be special music and singing. Light refreshments will be served.

For information, call (870) 388-9200 during the day.

