Obituary: Tolton Clardy, 85, of Center Point

Tolton Clardy, 85, of Center Point, died Nov. 27, 2018.

He was born June 21, 1933, the son of the late Tennie and Myrtle Clardy.

He was a retired steelworker and industrial supervisor.

He was first married to Quilla Whitmore. They had two children, Jeff Clardy and Cleo Clardy Shavers who preceded him in death.

Later, he married Mrytle Whitmore and they had 16 children, three died as infants and 11 siblings preceded him in death.

He was a member of New View Church of Christ in Center Point.

Survivors include: daughters Deborah Clardy and Fe Clardy; sons Thomas Pantojas and Jose Clardy, sisters, Jessie May Vann and Shirley Davis; also grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home. Burial followed at Center Point Cemetery.

