Obituary: Perry Carr, 35, of Nashville

Perry Carr, 35, of Nashville, AR, also known as “P” and “P-Diddy,” was born July 18, 1983 to Ann Carr and Ricky Beasley in Texarkana, Texas. Perry was baptized at a very early age and was a member of New Generation Outreach Ministries. Perry graduated from Nashville High School, Class of 2002. He was an employee of Howard County Children’s Center for over ten years.

Perry passed away on Nov. 27, 2018 at Howard Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John Edward Carr, Elton and Vira Beasley.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Ann Carr (Lee Holden) of Nashville, Arkansas, his father, Ricky (Velma) Beasley of Stephens, AR, maternal grandmother, Junnie Wright Kelley of Nashville, AR, brother, Kelly Richardson Jr. of Nashville, AR, sister, Shanteze (Antonio) Morris of Cedar Hill, TX, one niece, Shyanne Howard of Cedar Hill, TX, five aunts; Sharon Coulter of Kalamazoo, MI, Joyce (Charlie) Wilson of Camden, AR, Lena (Isaac) Jones of Louann, AR, Alma Faye (Early) Don of Magnolia, AR, and Jona (Mark) Rush of Louisiana, five uncles; Melvin Kelley of Seattle, Washington, Aaron Wesley of Wyoming, Michigan, Will (Liza) Beasley of Walker, AR, Mark (Eve) Beasley of Texarkana, TX, and Dexter Beasley of Texarkana, AR, special cousins; Carvin Coulter and Willie Coulter-Hill III, special aunts; Marsha Leaks and JoAnn Martin, best friend, Marque’en “Pill” Wilburn, and a host of close relatives and friends.

Public visitation for Mr. Perry Carr will be 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at McFadden & Hitchye Funeral Enterprises, 411 So.Walnut St., Hope, AR.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church, 300 Trenton Blvd, Nashville, AR. Brother Bruce Short, pastor; and Pastor Kevin Brazil, Eulogist.

Interment: Sunset Memorial Gardens, Nashville, AR.

