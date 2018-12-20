Obituary: Nancy Kizzia, 66, of Murfreesboro

Nancy Kizzia

Nancy Kizzia, age 66, passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in Nashville, Ark.

She was born July 31, 1952 to the late Deautaun King Kizzia and Fred Kizzia Jr.

She was a member of the Methodist church in Murfreesboro.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include: two brothers, Jerry Kizzia and wife Jane of Nathan, Ark., and Dick Kizzia of Murfreesboro, Ark.; one sister, Margaret Caldwell, of Murfreesboro, Ark., and a number of nephews, nieces and friends.

Graveside services were at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at Kelly Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Ark., with Rob Evans officiating.

In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Spring Hill Church for Kelly Cemetery.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

